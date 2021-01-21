Angola: Interior Minister Congratulates National Air Force

21 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, Thursday congratulated the National Air Force (FAN) on its 45 years since it was created on 21 January 1976.

In a message of congratulations, Eugénio Laborinho stressed the " ability, wisdom and resilience " of FAN in "facing the arduous missions that characterise their daily lives".

"It is notorious the positive results achieved by this branch of the FAA over these years, the fruit of the bravery and high sense of motherland duty on the part of its staff," the document reads.

The Minister of Interior also highlights the achievements of the FAN in the various phases that the country has gone through, particularly the internal conflict that has lasted for decades and which has culminated in the achievement and consolidation of peace and national stability.

In his message of congratulations, Eugénio Laborinho acknowledged the effort and dedication of the FAN leadership which "has guided the staff in the full achievement of welfare and social peace".

FAN is the air branch of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), created as the People's Air Force of Angola/Air and Air Defense (FAPA/DAA).

FAN is the air branch of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), created as the People's Air Force of Angola/Air and Air Defense (FAPA/DAA).

Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency.

