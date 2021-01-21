Mozambique: Worst Day Yet in Mozambican Covid-19 Epidemic

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday announced the worst day so far in the Covid-19 epidemic, with 1,126 cases of the disease reported in a 24 hour period, and 18 deaths.

This is the first time the number of cases has soared above 1,000 - the previous record was set two days earlier, on Monday, when 895 cases were reported.

The number of deaths equals the record of 18 set last Saturday. A press release from the Health Ministry said that ten of the latest deaths were men and eight were women. 12 of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, two in Maputo province, and one each in Nampula, Zambezia, Sofala and Inhambane. The ages of the victims varied between 37 and 85.

One of the deaths was declared on 15 January, and it is not clear why it took so long to be included in the Ministry's statistics. Seven deaths were declared on Monday, six on Tuesday and four on Wednesday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 271.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Ministry release said, 313,119 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,206 of them in the previous 24 hours.

This is the largest number of tests carried out in a single day. 1,290 of the tests were done in public health facilities, and 2,916 in private laboratories. Anxious citizens have been queuing up for tests at the laboratories in Maputo and the neighbouring city of Matola.

Of the samples tested, 1,772 were from Maputo city, 576 from Manica, 445 from Maputo province, 345 from Cabo Delgado, 234 from Niassa, 220 from Gaza, 216 from Inhambane, 139 from Nampula, 128 from Zambezia, 120 from Tete and 11 from Sofala.

3,080 of the tests gave negative results and 1,126 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the number of coronavirus infections diagnosed in Mozambique to 29,396.

1,102 of the new cases are known to be Mozambicans, and the nationalities of the other 24 are being ascertained. 606 of the cases are women or girls and 520 are men or boys. 109 are children under 15 years of age, and 57 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 38 cases.

Once again, over half the cases reported came from the far south - 421 from Maputo city and 222 from Maputo province. Between them, Maputo city and province accounted for 57 per cent of the new cases. There were also 205 cases from Manica, 80 from Inhambane, 36 from Niassa, 36 from Tete, 32 from Nampula, 29 from Zambezia, 28 from Cabo Delgado, 26 from Gaza and 11 from Sofala.

There were thus positive cases diagnosed in all the provinces. 26.7 per cent of all the tests were positive, and in Sofala all 11 people tested were carrying the coronavirus.

The Ministry reported that, in the same 24 hour period, 14 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, all in Maputo city - but more than twice that number - 32 - were admitted (26 in Maputo, one in Matola, two in Gaza, two in Zambezia and one in Cabo Delgado.

Currently, 218 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards - 167 (76.6 per cent of the total) in Maputo, 11 in Tete, nine in Nampula, seven in Zambezia, six in Matola, five in Gaza, five in Manica, four in Sofala, two in Cabo Delgado and two in Inhambane. Niassa remains the only province where no Covid-19 patients have been hospitalised.

The Ministry reported that a further 352 people have made a complete recovery from Covid-19 (202 from Maputo city, 53 from Gaza, 44 from Inhambane, 29 from Zambezia, 20 from Cabo Delgado, and four from Maputo province). The total number of recoveries now stands at 19,484, which is 66.3 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique since the start of the pandemic.

Since the number of new cases far outstrips the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-19 cases has continued to increase. There are now 9,637 active cases, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 4,491 (46.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 1,719; Manica, 666; Sofala, 527; Inhambane, 499; Zambezia, 452; Gaza, 344; Niassa, 312; Nampula, 279; Cabo Delgado, 224; Tete, 124.