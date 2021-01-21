Mozambique: Cyclone Eloise Heading Towards Beira

21 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Cyclone Eloise has entered the Mozambique Channel and is now projected to hit the central Mozambican city of Beira.

The cyclone passed over northern Madagascar, where it lost strength but did not dissipate. On Wednesday night it entered the Mozambique Channel where the warm surface waters guaranteed that it would re-intensify.

By 06.00 on Thursday morning it was heading towards the central Mozambican coast at a speed of 35 knots (65 kilometres an hour), according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) operated by the United States navy.

But when it makes landfall, somewhere near Beira, on Friday evening, the wind speed will have increased to about 140 kilometres an hour.

Speaking on the Radio Mozambique programme "Café de Manha", on Thursday, the deputy general director of the National Meteorology Institute (INAM), Mussa Mustafa, said "Right now the epicentre of the storm is in the Mozambique Channel, where the temperature of the surface waters is very warm, and this ensures that it will intensify. As from Friday night, it will approach our coast, particularly Sofala and Inhambane provinces".

The country's relief agency, the National Disaster Risk Management and Reduction Institute (IND), is sending teams to the provinces likely to be hit by the cyclone in order to mitigate its impact.

Eloise is projected to move inland on Friday and Saturday, bringing heavy rain to Zimbabwe and parts of northern South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.