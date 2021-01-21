Mozambique: Renamo Condemns Police Raids

21 January 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, has condemned last weekend's police action in Maputo, where police units raided shops, bars and even restaurants, and seized alcoholic drinks on the pretext of implementing the government's measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Under the latest measures against Covid-19, which took effect at zero hours last Friday, all bars and stalls selling alcoholic drinks must close, and the opening hours of restaurants are shortened. But the government decree says nothing about confiscating drinks.

Addressing a Thursday press conference, the Renamo spokesperson in Maputo City, Ivan Mazanga, said that the party condemns vehemently the move taken by the police against those who mainly depend on sales of these products to make a living.

"Not only is it illegal, but the police action is a moral catastrophe, because the products seized are a source of income and sustenance of the affected families," Mazanga said, adding that to make matters even worse there was no stock listing which will obviously make it difficult for the legitimate owners to recover what was confiscated.

If the aim of police raids is to enforce the law, Mazanga said it would be fair that the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, and Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario should also be held accountable. They took part on Monday in the funeral at Maputo Municipal Council of a prominent music manager, where over 150 people were present, though the latest government measures limit attendance at funerals to 20.

"This was a gross violation of the measures penned by the president himself," Mazanga said. "Those who have violated the law should not go unpunished because they are strong, while the same law is used illegally to punish others because they are weak."

Renamo has also called on Mozambicans to fully comply with Covid-19 preventive measures such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, and social and physical distancing whenever the conditions are favourable.

Mazanga recognised that in a poverty-stricken country people will still need to move out of home to make a living, but preventive measures should never be abandoned.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.