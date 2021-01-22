South Africa: President Ramaphosa Extends Condolences to Mthembu Family

GCIS/Flickr
Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu briefing the media on outcomes of a Cabinet meeting in August 2019.
21 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his deepest sympathy to the family of Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, who passed away earlier today from COVID-19 related complications.

"Minister Mthembu was an exemplary leader, an activist and life-long champion of freedom and democracy.

"He was a much-loved and greatly respected colleague and comrade, whose passing leaves our nation at a loss.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of loss," President Ramaphosa said in a statement on Thursday.

