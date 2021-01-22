Kenya: BBI Supporters Asked to Verify Their Details on IEBC Website

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published a list of verified supporters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill 2020.

The list can be accessed on the commission's website where those listed as having endorsed the initiative are required to confirm their details and write to the commission if in dispute.

"Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without their consent can report to the commission by writing to the Acting Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer indicating their objections," said Wafula Chebukati, the electoral commission chairman.

He said the objections should be sent to the commission by Monday January 25 at 5.00pm.

The electoral commission only requires to ascertain that out of the four million signatures which were collected, one million of those are authentic so as to set in motion the BBI referendum exercise which is projected to take place mid this year.

With the clock ticking for the Chebukati-led agency to officially make public the number of signatures that are legitimate, pressure continues to mount on it with the BBI secretariat last week accusing the commission of derailing the exercise.

The commission, however, defended itself against the claims and gave assurances that the verification process was well on course.

"The Commission wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the exercise is going on as expected and that it is committed to ensuring that the process is completed within the shortest time possible," he assured.

Once the commission gives a go ahead, the Bill will proceed to all the 47 County Assemblies for validation, thereafter to Parliament before it is subjected to a national referendum.