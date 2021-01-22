Kenya: BBI Supporters Asked to Verify Their Details on IEBC Website

21 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published a list of verified supporters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill 2020.

The list can be accessed on the commission's website where those listed as having endorsed the initiative are required to confirm their details and write to the commission if in dispute.

"Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without their consent can report to the commission by writing to the Acting Commission Secretary/Chief Executive Officer indicating their objections," said Wafula Chebukati, the electoral commission chairman.

He said the objections should be sent to the commission by Monday January 25 at 5.00pm.

The electoral commission only requires to ascertain that out of the four million signatures which were collected, one million of those are authentic so as to set in motion the BBI referendum exercise which is projected to take place mid this year.

With the clock ticking for the Chebukati-led agency to officially make public the number of signatures that are legitimate, pressure continues to mount on it with the BBI secretariat last week accusing the commission of derailing the exercise.

The commission, however, defended itself against the claims and gave assurances that the verification process was well on course.

"The Commission wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the exercise is going on as expected and that it is committed to ensuring that the process is completed within the shortest time possible," he assured.

Once the commission gives a go ahead, the Bill will proceed to all the 47 County Assemblies for validation, thereafter to Parliament before it is subjected to a national referendum.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.