Nigeria: Covid-19 - Buhari Approves N6.45 Billion for New Oxygen Plants

21 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

Over 1,400 Nigerians have died from COVID-19 with some of them dying due to inadequate oxygen at isolation centres.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N6.45 billion for the setting up of oxygen gas plants in 38 locations across Nigeria in a bid to enhance the treatment of COVID-19 patients who need oxygen.

This was disclosed at the first National Economic Council meeting of the year presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with state governors, Federal Capital Territory minister, Central Bank governor and other senior government officials in attendance.

While briefing the NEC on the release of the funds, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the president approved the release of the funds for the production of oxygen, necessitated by the increased number of patients who need oxygen due to the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country.

Over 1,400 Nigerians have died from COVID-19 with some of them dying due to inadequate oxygen at isolation centres. One of such deaths was that of Femi Odekunle, a professor of criminology and presidential adviser on anti-corruption, who died in Abuja.

