Kenya: Covid-19 - Three Patients Succumb as Kenya Reports More Infections

Kenya has reported 186 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest infections are from a sample size of 8,049.

The new infections have pushed the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 99,630.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said 75 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 having been in home-based isolation and care while 41 patients have been discharged from various health facilities in the country.

The total recoveries now stand at 82,729, Kagwe said.

From the news cases, 158 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 112 are male while 74 are female. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 85.

Nairobi county, with 95 new infections, recorded the highest figures, followed by Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 6, Kwale 6, Nakuru 5 and Uasin Gishu 5.

New infections were also reported in Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2, Siaya 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2 and Kisumu 2.

Nandi, Nyamira, Makueni, Migori and Bungoma counties each reported one new infection.

At the same time, the CS said currently 674 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,543 are on home-based isolation and care.