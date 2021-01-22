Kenya: Covid-19 - Three Patients Succumb as Kenya Reports More Infections

21 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenya has reported 186 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, the latest infections are from a sample size of 8,049.

The new infections have pushed the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country to 99,630.

In a statement on Thursday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said 75 patients have recovered from the disease, 34 having been in home-based isolation and care while 41 patients have been discharged from various health facilities in the country.

The total recoveries now stand at 82,729, Kagwe said.

From the news cases, 158 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. In terms of gender, 112 are male while 74 are female. The youngest is a two-year-old child while the oldest is 85.

Nairobi county, with 95 new infections, recorded the highest figures, followed by Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Kiambu 10, Isiolo 6, Kwale 6, Nakuru 5 and Uasin Gishu 5.

New infections were also reported in Taita Taveta 3, Kajiado 2, Siaya 2, Kakamega 2, Machakos 2 and Kisumu 2.

Nandi, Nyamira, Makueni, Migori and Bungoma counties each reported one new infection.

At the same time, the CS said currently 674 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,543 are on home-based isolation and care.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.