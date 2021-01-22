Kenya: Lupita Is 'Inaccessible', Balala Justifies Naomi Campbell's Appointment

21 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Peter Mburu

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has defended the recent appointment of supermodel Naomi Campbell as Magical Kenya's international ambassador, saying the appointment is set to market Kenya through the model's international networks.

Mr Balala said this as he faulted people who have castigated the ministry for failing to appoint a Kenyan in the position, saying the ministry makes the appointments while targeting specific markets.

"We can have one of our own, and we already have Eliud Kipchoge. We are targeting specific markets and sectors, so we will identify brand ambassadors because of that. We use Kipchoge to market Kenya because of his vast international networks," CS Balala said.

On the question of the suitability of multiple award-winning Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o for the role, Balala said his ministry had unsuccessfully tried to get in touch with Ms Nyong'o for five years now.

Commitment to Kenya

"I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We've spent the last five years looking for Lupita," Mr Balala said.

The CS was speaking during the issuance of certificates to some 60 researchers who did studies on the impacts of Covid-19 on travel and tourism industry in Kenya last year, at the Kenyatta University.

The CS heaped praises on Ms Campbell saying "We have a framework to work around her and she accepted to do it for free. She offered herself because of her love and commitment to Kenya. We are now working on the details on how do we use her to promote the destination."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.