Nigeria: Gambo Jimeta, Former Police IG, Is Dead

21 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari expresses sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police.

A former Inspector General of Police, Gambo Jimeta, is dead.

His death was confirmed by the presidency in a statement by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Jimeta died Thursday although the cause of his death could not be ascertained at press time.

"President Muhammadu Buhari expresses sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police whose transition was announced Thursday evening," Mr Shehu wrote.

"Conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the President describes the late crack police detective as "a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman," adding that "Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength."

"May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss," President Buhari prayed.

Mr Jimeta was appointed IGP in 1986 to succeed Etim Inyang. He was succeeded by Aliyu Attah in 1990.

