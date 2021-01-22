Somalia: Holding Somalia Elections Minus Two States May Mar Process

21 January 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Fred Oluoch

The decision by the Somali Federal government to proceed with partial parliamentary elections without the participation of Jubbaland and Puntland states could mar the entire election process.

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble announced that the federal government had decided to move forward with the elections on February 8 despite the lack of agreement on the composition of the Electoral Committee.

The government of President Muhammed Abdullahi Farmajo plans to hold elections in the three states of Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Southwest, leaving out Jubbaland and Puntland.

Already, the opposition under the umbrella of the Council of Presidential Candidates -- which includes former presidents Sheikh Shariff Ahmed and Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud -- has warned that such a move would cause chaos and dirty the entire process.

The council accused President Farmajo of installing intelligence officers, civil servants, and his loyalists in the Electoral Committee

International partners voiced concern for the impasse over the September 2020 agreement on the election model in a statement issued towards the end of the week. They called for quick implementation of the dialogue through negotiations so that credible elections can proceed as soon as possible.

The international partners comprise the African Union, Canada, European Union, the UK, the US, the United Nation, Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and Turkey.

Somalia was supposed to hold parliamentary elections in early December but the Jubbaland president Sheikh Muhammed Islam, commonly known as Sheikh Madobe, insisted that the federal government must first withdraw its troops from the Gedo region, which has 16 parliamentary seats.

Later in the same month, the opposition disputed the Electoral Committee -- formed after the September 2020 election agreement and which is dominated by President Farmajo's sympathisers.

The tenure of the current parliament elapsed last November.

Abdallah Ibrahim, the director of the East African Centre for Research and Strategic Studies, said that pushing the parliamentary elections to February will clash with that of the presidential elections and cause confusion.

The Lower House and the Senate ought to have been in place in December to pave the way for the presidential elections.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.