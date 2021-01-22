Rwanda: Americans in Rwanda Look to Biden Presidency With Hope

Americans living in Rwanda say they are optimistic that the new administration of President Joe Biden will ensure good relations with Africa and the rest of the world.

Biden was sworn-in on Wednesday, January 20, as the 46th president of the United States.

During his remarks, the new president among others stressed the need for unity and pledged to treat every American equally during his four-year tenure.

"As a British who became a US citizen in 2008 to campaign and vote for Barack Obama, I feel very proud and relieved as Biden resumes office as president of the United States," Jeremy Solomons, who is a leadership consultant and peace activist based in Kigali told The New Times shortly after Biden's inauguration.

"I certainly hope that President Biden will restore the USA's relations with the rest of the world, particularly here in Africa, which was neglected and vilified during the last four years," he added.

Solomons shares the same sentiments with Lauren Nkuranga, an American who has lived in Rwanda for the last 8 years.

She said: "As Americans living abroad, we look forward to the new Biden administration building strong relationships between the US and Africa. This will no doubt support us to increase US investment in Rwanda."

Basing on the inaugural speech of Biden, many analysts have predicted that the new president is likely to restore good relations among Americans regardless of the differences, and with the rest of the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A critical moment in a long journey

Biden will be deputized by Vice-President Kamala Harris- the first woman and first woman of color to hold the position in the history of the United States.

According to Autumn Marie, a social entrepreneur currently living in Rwanda, Biden's choice of his deputy is a sign of more good things to expect during the next four years.

"It is a representation of what can happen when people come together and show up for what they believe in. This is one step in a much larger and longer journey towards equality, but, nonetheless, today is a critical moment in that journey," she said on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony of Biden was held at the Capitol Hill. Around 25,000 troops were deployed at this place to prevent a second deadly riot like the one that happened earlier this month.

As he had announced before the suspension of his Twitter account, Trump did not attend his successor's inauguration - the fourth president not to do so in the history of the United States.

However, Former Vice-President, Mike Pence attended the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama.

During Obama's presidency, Biden was the Vice-President.

After his brief farewell speech, President Trump and First Lady Melania traveled south to Florida, where they will be staying at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.