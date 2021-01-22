Malawi: University of Malawi in U-Turn Over Colleges Delinking

21 January 2021
In a very surprising and dramatic move, the University of Malawi (Unima) Council has stopped the process of delinking it's constituent colleges.

In a statement signed by deputy University Registrar Ashanie Gawa and addressed to principals of the constituent colleges, Shawa says the council held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday January 20, where it was resolved that the process of delinking the constituent colleges be reversed.

The Council says the stand has been taken pending functional review that will guide to identify areas requiring improvement and enhancing efficiency of its colleges in totality.

The statement further says that the decision to delink the constituent colleges was ultra vires or not in line with the powers of the Senate and the Council.

The process to delink the colleges from UNIMA started in 2017 with an amendment, by Parliament, to the University of Malawi Act of 1965.

