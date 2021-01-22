Somalia: UN Chief Swan Holds Virtual Meeting With Madobe & Deni Over Election Impasse

21 January 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The President of Puntland State of Somalia, Said Abdullahi Mohamed (Deni) has on Thursday held a video conference UN envoy to Somalia Ambassador James Swan.

Both sides discussed the situation in the country and the 2021 elections.

The two officials focused on resolving election-related concerns.

Swan also held a similar meeting with Ahmed Madobe.

Former Somali Ambassador to US dies in Columbus

US airstrike kills 3 Al-Shabaab fighters in Southern Somalia

Somalia Denies Sending Troops To The Tigray War

The Jubbaland and Puntland States have not yet appointed election committees demanding federal government to withdraw troops from Gedo region ahead of elections.

The international community has on Wednesday night held video conference with former head of state and chairman of council of presidential candidates Sheikh Sharif Ahmed.

Sheikh Sharif, who was representing the Council of Candidates in the meeting, discussed with members of the international community the latest developments in the country's politics and elections, outlining their position on the conflict and the conduct of the elections.

Swan who is expected to travel to regional states has called on the leaders of Somalia to convene a meeting and solve the election matters.

