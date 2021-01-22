Namibia: Govt Rubbishes Claims About Cracks in Neckartal Dam Wall

21 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

THE MINISTRY of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has rejected as misleading a video circulating on social media and suggesting there is a hole or crack in the Neckartal Dam's wall.

The ministry's spokesperson, Jona Musheko, in a statement on Thursday said the ministry took issue with the video since it paints a picture that the work on the recently built dam wall was defective.

He explained the dam wall has two tunnels called drainage galleries.

"In the galleries there are drainage holes drilled to some depth into the foundation of the dam wall to relieve its pressure by releasing accumulating water and channelling it into the galleries," he clarified.

Musheko said each gallery has two drainage sumps collecting water and draining it out through an outlet pipe onto the steps downstream of the dam wall as seen in the images circulating.

The dam wall also has drainage holes on its upstream side at each induced joint collecting water seeping through and channelling it via the gallery, he added.

Mishelo said the "insinuation" that the holes would eventually cause damage to the dam was misleading and devoid of any truth.

[email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.