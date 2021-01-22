Namibian Roads Judged Best in Africa

NAMIBIA has retained its status as having the best roads on the African continent, the Roads Authority says.

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Namibia's road infrastructure quality remains the best in Africa, as the country scored 5,2 out of 7, outdoing South Africa and Rwanda, which both scored 5,0.

Namibia has been scooping the WEF's African road quality award for the past five consecutive years.

It has been ranked number 23 globally, surpassing economic giants such as China, India and Italy, which were ranked at 42, 46 and 56.

Speculation has, however, surfaced that this is the case because Namibia has low rainfall and overall low humidity.

"Namibia's success is attributed to two important factors, namely an effective maintenance strategy on existing road infrastructure, which plays a pivotal role in prolonging its lifespan, and the upgrading and construction of new roads, which contribute significantly to the quality of national roads," the Roads Authority said in its statement.

The United Arab Emirates, Singapore and Switzerland topped the road quality rankings with scores of 6,2 each.