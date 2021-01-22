Namibia: Swapo Wants Oniipa Mayor Out

SWAPO youth leaders at Oniipa district in Oshikoto region are demanding the removal of the Oniipa town council mayor.

Their demand is contained in a petition submitted to the district coordinator, Vilho Nuunyango, yesterday.

In their petition signed by 21 people, the youth leaders are accusing Oniipa mayor David Kambonde of nominating a member of the Independent Patriot for Change (IPC), David Hifikepunye, to serve in the management committee of the council at the expense of his party members.

They further alleged that Kambonde accepted the nomination for the mayoral position from IPC members.

This, according to them, happened last month during the swearing in of political office bearers.

Swapo scooped four seats in the town council while IPC garnered three seats.

"We, the undersigned eligible voters and members of the Oniipa youth league, [declare that] in accordance with Swapo party code of conduct, a member is guilty of misconduct if he or she supports another political party that is in competition with the party and in a manner that is contrary to the aims, objectives and policies of the party," the youth said in the petition.

By doing this, they said, Kambonde acted on behalf of or collaborated with counter-revolutionary forces whose aim is to "destroy Swapo".

"During the nominations and election of Oniipa council members, Kambonde violated the party's code of conducts by acting against his own Swapo comrade August Jafet, who was nominated and seconded by members of Swapo for the nomination of the mayor.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Comrade Kambonde allowed himself to be nominated and seconded by IPC members. During an election through secret ballot, comrade David Kambonde together with his opposition forces teamed up against Swapo members to become the mayor," the youth wrote in the petition.

Apart from being Oniipa mayor, Kambonde is also a member of Oniipa Swapo district executive committee of which he is the treasurer.

"Based on this, we, the Swapo youth members in Oniipa, have lost trust and hope in him. We would like the Oniipa Swapo district executive to take the following action against Kambonde with immediate effect;

"Recall Kambonde from the position of mayor; the next member on the Swapo list [must] be sworn-in and Kambonde should be suspended or resign from all party activities."

Contacted for comment yesterday, Kambonde refused to comment, saying he had not seen the petition containing the demands.

Swapo youth league secretary for Gwashamba branch said Swapo should remove Kambonde like it did for former presidential candidate Panduleni Itula and ex-Omuthiya constituency councillor Armas Amukoto, who was suspended for supporting Itula's presidential candidature.