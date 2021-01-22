Namibia: Walvis Bay Musicians Give Hope During Covid-19

A GROUP of Walvis Bay residents completed recording a version of the 'We are the World' unity song this week.

Musicians drawn from various towns across the country, such as Gobabis, Keetmanshoop, Mariental, Oranjemund, Windhoek, Walvis Bay, Rehoboth and Henties Bay, performed the song.

The Walvis Bay group started working on the song in June with 20 local artists and ended the journey with 13 artists due to unforeseen circumstances.

Zelda Van Zyl from Walvis Bay started the idea to give hope during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It was really a miracle recording. Because of Covid regulations, we recorded small groups and then put everything together. It was a challenge, but we are proud to say we made it. The teamwork and God's intervention was great," she says.

Vivian Molauly, a local artist, directed and produced the song.

"It is important to stand together to make this world better, especially for our precious children. A praying world is a world with victors and overcomers and we especially need God's intervention during these difficult times," said Molauly.

The artists were selected based on their voices, humility, and a passion for singing.

"It was really great to be part of a message that gives hope. There is nothing God cannot do, and in these uncertain times, we must put your trust in God and pray. Let us all lend a helping hand to our neighbour," says an artist, Debbie Gaoses.

All the artists hope to come together one day to perform the song as a Namibian group.