Southern Africa: Botswana Fields Magosi for SADC Top Job

Gaborone — Government has decided to field Mr Elias Magosi as Botswana's candidate for the position of Southern African Development Community (SADC) executive secretary.

A press release from the Office of the President says the position will become vacant in August when the term of the incumbent Dr Stergomena Lawrence -Tax comes to an end.

Mr Magosi is currently permanent secretary to the president, head of the public service and secretary to cabinet.

Botswana, says the release, has decided to field a high profile candidate to denote the country's profound commitment to the values and principles for which SADC was established.

It says in addition to his wealth of experience and requisite leadership competencies Mr Magosi possesses comprehensive understanding and knowledge about the workings of SADC, having served as human resources and administration at its secretariat from March 2017 to April 2018.

Detailing his executive management experience gained in both the public and private sector as well as international organisations, the release says prior to his appointment as PSP, Mr Magosi served as deputy permanent secretary to the president from May 2018 to February 2020.

Between December 2016 and February 2017, he had served as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications and at the same level in the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism March 2015-November 2016.

From January 2004 to February 2007, he had served as coordinator of Public Service Reforms in the Office of the President.

At the private sector level, the release states that Mr Magosi served as the Cluster Head of Human Resources, Consumer Banking, Southern Africa at Standard Chartered Bank Botswana January 2013-October 2014 including Group Head of Human Resources at Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited from July 2010 to December 2012.

He holds a Master of Organization Development degree from Bowling Green State University in the United States of America, Graduate Diploma in Management Services from the University of Bolton in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics/Statistics from the University of Botswana.

"The Office of the President is confident that with his wealth of experience and leadership competencies, Mr Magosi is well equipped to strengthen and play a pivotal role in the positive transformation of the regional body towards greater values of corporate governance, acceleration of regional integration and rapid development," states the release.

Source : BOPA