Nigeria: E-Ticketing Concessionaire Paying N900 Million to Run Abuja-Kaduna Rail for 10 Years

The Nigerian government has launched an e-ticketing solution for the Abuja -- Kaduna rail line.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, said the initiative is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) valued at N900 million.

The amount is provided by the concessionaire, SecureID Solutions, which will run the system for 10 years to recoup its investment before handing ownership back to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The government said the initiative will address numerous complaints by commuters about ticket racketeering, according to statement from Eric Ojiekwe, a spokesperson for the transportation ministry.

Mr Amaechi, who conducted a virtual launch Thursday, said the automated ticketing system

will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakages and promoting economic growth.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the governing board, NRC, Ibrahim Musa, said that the e- ticketing solution finally brings to an end the persistent allegations of ticket racketeering at the train Station.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Secure ID Solutions, Kofo Akinkugbe, the launch heralds the nation's entry into the new age of multi- model ticketing in public transportation while allowing for passengers convenience, efficiency and accountability for operators and providing data for government for better decision making.

Mrs Akinkugbe further stated that the e- ticketing solution after a successful pilot programme as of recent, has issued 25,000 tickets online and informed intending commuters on the Abuja - Kaduna rail corridor to assess the e - ticketing solution via web by visiting www.nrc.tps.ng.

Other avenues are: downloading the application from Google Play store or Apple Store, POS and cash payments at the counter.

According to her, all solutions offer increased customer experience such as convenient ticket purchase 24 hours a day, seat selection, secure online payments, no physical interaction amongst others.

On his part, the managing director, NRC, promised to increase the train shuttle from 8-16 and possibly commence hourly trip.