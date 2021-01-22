Nigeria: Adamawa Police Nab Three Members of Notorious Shilla Boys

22 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The police in Yola, Adamawa State capital, have confirmed the arrest of three members of a gang notoriously known as Shilla Boys.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sulaiman Nguroje, who is the Police Spokesman in the state, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

Nguroje said that the suspects were between the ages of 18 and 35 and had been terrorising people with dangerous weapons in some areas of the Yola North Local Government Area.

The police image maker was also quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as saying that the criminal gang usually disguised as commercial tricycles operators to rob innocent passengers. He said on January 20, the police received information about the suspicious movement of members of the gang at a hideout in Ngurore town.

"The Police Command immediately deployed its operatives and successfully arrested three members of the Shilla boys," he said.

Nguroje listed items recovered from the suspects to include one tricycle, knives, and cutlasses.

He said the suspects were being investigated for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery and would be charged to court as soon as an investigation is concluded.

He commended the citizens for their cooperation and support and called for more partnership and collaboration with the police, particularly in the area of providing credible and actionable information.

NAN

