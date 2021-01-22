Nigeria: El-Zakzaky's Wife Contracts Covid-19 in Detention

22 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Zeena Ibraheem, the wife of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has contracted COVID-19 in prison at a correctional centre in Kaduna State

In a message titled, 'COVID-19 Hits Kaduna Prison, As My Mother Tested Positive', El-Zakzaky's son, Mohammed, said his mother had also lost the ability to smell.

According to the message, "Six days ago after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parent's doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever and a complete loss of the ability to smell. The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was.

"Among the tests that were carried out was a test for the novel corona virus also known as COVID-19. This was a routine procedure and it is important to understand that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions including severe arthritis of the knee for years now.

"The COVID-19 test came back positive... Once I heard of the result my first act was to ensure that it was tried, tested and confirmed. I expected that following our risky entrance into the predictable petri dish of Kaduna State prison for what it is; the person in charge of Kaduna State prison will officially do his job.

"And must inform the State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and the chain of command that the current campaign of torture, extortion, corruption and murder has come to this and my mother Zeenah Ibraheem needs to be immediately hospitalised. This has not been done and so I have no choice but to scream the details out."

Mohammed said the deputy comptroller in charge of the prison, granted unrestricted access for all medical staff to deliver primary care to his mother.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
Outgoing U.S. Africa Official Cites ‘Concrete Achievements'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.