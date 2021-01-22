Nigeria: Govt Frees 4,000 Inmates Under Amnesty - Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola said yesterday that 4,000 inmates have been freed so far under the Federal Government Amnesty Programme to decongest custodian centres in the country.

The minister also asserted that it is heartwarming that there has been no COVID-19 infection in any of the country's custodian centres.

Aregbesola who made the remarks at the pulling out parade organised in honour of the Controller General of Corrections, Alhaji Ja'afaru Ahmed noted that the high bar of Service set by the outgoing CGC necessitated various reforms and initiatives that rapidly transformed the service.

The minister praised the out-going CGC for his hard work and commitment to service, saying the CGC "epitomised service, discipline and responsibility."

He said the CGC would be remembered for the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centre in Janguza, Kano State (North-West Zone) where 10 component projects have been fully completed while more than 36 others are at various stages of completion across the country.

Aregbesola also mentioned the commencement of the construction of 3,000-capacity ultra-modern Custodial Centre in Karshi, FCT (North-Central Zone) and at Bori, River State (South-South Zone)

Giving details of the achievements of Alhaji Ahmed, the minister said: "currently, 23 inmates are undergoing Post Graduate Programmes comprising of one PhD; 16 Master's Degree; and six Post Graduate Diploma Programmes.

"A total of 465 inmates are studying various Degree Programmes such as Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution; Criminology and Security Studies, Political Science, Law, etc.

"In addition, 1,404 wrote SSCE and 634 passed with five credits, including English and Mathematics, while 4,757 enrolled for Adult Education programme and 1,162 graduated.

"Vocational education enrolment also soared as 280 inmates made up of 267 males and 13 females acquired Trade Test Grades III, II and I in sundry vocations like woodwork, welding, shoe-making, barbing, dress-making, etc.

"Under him, the service has lived up to its billing as correctional institution. All the beneficiaries of these programmes in education and vocational skills acquisition will no doubt turn out as better citizens."