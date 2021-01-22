Tanzania: DPP Sets Free 183 Inmates in Kagera

Karagwe — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DDP) Biswalo Mganga has released 183 inmates in Karagwe, Bukoba, Biharamulo and Muleba prisons in Kagera region.

The DPP who is on a working visit to Karagwe District said after visiting the prisons and talking to the inmates he has released 57 inmates in Karagwe District, 54 from Bukoba,48 from Biharamulo and 26 from Muleba.

Mganga said that during his visit to the prisons he found 15 illegal immigrants who were welcomed by citizens who are natives of the region.

Kagera Regional High Court Judge Ntemi Kilekamajenga has said the region has the highest number of murder cases and called on religious leaders to preach peace in order to curb acts of violence.

He said most of these cases could be settled out of court and thus reducing government costs.

Judge Kilekamajenga said Kagera region cases that are in the process of being heard are close to 450 making it either the second or third region with high murder cases in Tanzania.

In another development, he has officially inaugurated the prosecutor's office in Karagwe District to reduce costs and delays in court proceedings.

The chairman of Saidia Wazee Karagwe and Kyerwa (SAWAKA) Clemence Isherenguzi said the opening of the office was a relief because it will help reduce the cost burden for the people.