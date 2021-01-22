Tanzania: TBs Inspection of Cars At Dar Port Will Not Interfere With Clearing Services

21 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) has on Thursday January 21 said the decision to start inspection of imported vehicles at the Dar es Salaam Port Yards will not interfere with the offloading process.

According to TBS they have a procedure that will see the vehicles offloaded normally and taken to four separate yards for clearing by clearing agents then inspected before they can be released.

TBS Director of Quality Control Lazaro Msasalaga said imported vehicles will as of March 1, this year, be inspected upon arrival at the Dar es Salaam Port.

"All vehicles that will be imported as of March 1, this year, will be required to be inspected upon arrival at the Dar es Salaam Port before they can be released," he said.

TBS inspection used imported vehicles in 2002 by agents who were acquired through a tender process.

According to him TBS had agents Dubai and three from Japan whose contracts will be concluded soon.

