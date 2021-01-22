Malawi: Nyamilandu Encourages Football Fraternity Not to Dampen Their Spirits

21 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu says the country is presently faced with serious uncertain times that challenge everyone and urges the public to unreservedly support the public health Covid-19 preventive measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation.

In a statement, Nyamilandu says the three-week suspension of top-flight league games imposed by the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) should not dampen the football fraternity's spirits but rather "it should galvanise us to take extra care to protect our precious lives from the scourge which is roaming and killing innocent souls".

"But be assured that sooner than later, we will return to the pitch and enjoy playing or watching this beautiful game from the terraces.

"It is our intention that you must continue to be part of the game when the situation has eased down," said Nyamilandu.

He appealed to the football fraternity should, therefore, religiously place their focus on adhering to the laid down guidelines that include social distancing and wearing of masks as the greatest pathway to our wellbeing.

Nyamilandu added voice from the authorities that the pandemic is also seriously threatening the country's economic livelihood "hence survival of the clubs and the competitions that we rely on are facing a major risk".

He said: "As President of the Malawi FA, it is my duty to ensure that in times such as these, all football stakeholders such as players, clubs and administrators are safe and not exposed to the plague."

He then wished SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda, all members of the football fraternity and everyone else affected by Covid-19 a quick recovery.

"Together we shall overcome and conquer Covid-19. Stay safe and stay blessed," Nyamilandu said.

Tiya Somba Banda disclosed on Wednesday evening in a statement that he received confirmation that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

