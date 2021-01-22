Malawi: Chitipa Utd to Take Advantage of League Suspension

21 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Chitipa United Football Club which is anchoring the TNM Super League log table seeks to take advantage of the three-week suspension of the league to iron out some of its problems.

The team has only four points from nine games. It has scored eight goals and let in 21 goals. Chitipa United has so far proved to be the weakest super league side in the northern region compared to Ekwendeni Hammers which is enjoying a debut season and is currently on position two, Karonga United (position 9), Moyale Barracks (position 13) and Mzuzu Warriors (position 15).

Following Covid-19 preventive measures laid down by government with guidance from the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) suspended the league for a period of three weeks. Chitipa united says it will use this period to sort its in-house problems.

Club General Secretary, Duma Ngoma, says the three weeks should help to work on the winning formula for the team.

"It's possible that the technical panel will work on our shortfalls so that when the league resumes, we can begin to do well," explained Ngoma.

Commenting on securing sponsorship for the club, Ngoma said proposals have been placed before several individuals and companies and when a deal is clinched, he will inform the nation.

Meanwhile, Principle Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Charles Mwamsambo, has said players and officials will have to be tested for Coronavirus before the league resumes.

"We are hopeful that during these three weeks, the spread of the disease will be contained. I can only ask all stakeholders in sports to adhere to all preventive measures to slow down the spread of this virus," explained Dr Mwamsambo on a local radio station.

SULOM President, Tiya Somba Banda, who is in self isolation after testing positive to the virus, has said the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will engage government and facilitate testing of all players and officials from super league clubs during this period.

