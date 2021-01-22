Nigeria: Govt Commences EIA On First Made-in-Nigeria Helicopter

22 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) have commenced Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the first ever Made-in-Nigeria helicopter.

The first non-commercial helicopter project is being manufactured by NASENI through reversed engineering.

Minister of Environment, Muhammad Abubakar said that the EIA projects will be conducted to identify possible mitigation in the insulation of equipment on the project be it noise, solid and liquid pollutions etc.

Abubakar said this yesterday in Abuja, when he received the management team from NASENI, headed by the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive, Mr. Mohammed Haruna.

He said, "Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) is part of every endeavor on the planet but especially when you talk of aviation, there is a lot of impact on the environment from accidents in aviation, birds strike, noise, vibration, wastes that will be created etc.

"The EIA projects entail a number of things like project registration, site verification for project categorisation and screening environmental data collection and a lot more. It will identify possible mitigation in the insulation of abetment equipment whether noise, pollution both solid and liquid pollutants are all the EIA project will look at. Let me implore you to ensure that EIA is conducted on all your projects to enhance their sustainability."

The EVC NASENI, Haruna on his part explained that NASENI is trying the launch the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft and there are environmental regulations that the agency must meet up with.

He said, "We must be accessed and permitted to test any engine in the environment. We have designed, developed and fabricated jet engines that EIA is being conducted by the Ministry of Environment and we want it to be fast tracked, we also want the Ministry to collaborate with us but supporting larger and mass production of our solar products which contributes to the reduction of emission.

"The Minister has rolled out their roles and told us things that must be in place for the technical teams visit, we believe that by the end of the year 2021, Nigeria should have its first made-in-Nigeria aircraft."

Read the original article on This Day.

