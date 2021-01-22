Nigeria: Military Recovers Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

22 January 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that its troops deployed against oil bunkering operators in the Niger Delta creeks recovered 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, 500,000 litres of DPK and 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude.

The coordinator, Defence media operations, Major general John Enenche, who disclosed this during the weekly update on armed forces of Nigeria operations, said that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE have continued with the aggressive fight against economic sabotage in the South-South zone progressively.

This is just as he said that no fewer than 13 illegal refineries were dismantled in the operation conducted by Operation Delta Safe, while 24 suspects were arrested.

General Enenche said, "Between 14 to 20 January 2021, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE conducted anti-crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations as well as other anti-illegal maritime activities.

"In the course of their operational activities, 6 illegal refining sites, 11 wooden boats, 52 Gee Pee tanks, 102 metal tanks, 17 dugout

pits and 45 ovens were immobilized. Also, 24 suspects arrested while 14 pumping machines, 2 speed boats and 13 outboard engines were

recovered. Additionally, a total of 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined AGO as well as 500,000 litres of DPK were recovered."

