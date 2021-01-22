Nigeria: Court Sets Aside Death Sentence On Kano Singer, Orders Retrial

Kano — The Appeal Division of the Kano State High Court has set aside the death sentence slammed on a Kano singer, Aminu Sharif, for blasphemy.

The court ordered a retrial of the case against Sharif, who had filed an appeal to challenge the sentence.

In the judgment delivered yesterday by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nuraddeen Sagir, the court held that the lower court's proceedings were characterised by irregularities.

Sagir also ordered that Sharif should be granted full legal representation and that the case should be tried before different judge.

Sharif was sentenced to death by hanging by an Upper Sharia Court on August 10, 2020.

His lawyers filed an appeal at the state Appeal Court on October 15, 2020, challenging the death penalty.

In the appeal filed by Mr. Abdul Faruk, he had argued that Sharif is a minor.