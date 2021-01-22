Sudan: More Information On the El Geneina Attacks

El Geneina / Khartoum — It is estimated that roughly 60,000 people are now displaced within El Geneina following the escalation of violence in, and around, West Darfur's state capital. Even though the curfew was loosened after the apparent restoration of calm in the city, there are still reports of attacks. These included the attempted assassination of the wali (governor) of the state. Activists and politicians have expressed anger over the slow government response.

A gathering of displaced people from Kerending camps, Abouzer, El Jabil neighbourhood, and the other outskirts of El Geneina, has estimated that the number of displaced people in the city itself is currently 60,000, following this weekend's violent events.

In total, the death toll of the bloody attacks by gunmen in El Geneina on Saturday and Sunday has risen to at least 159. More than 90,000 people are thought to have fled their homes. The death toll is expected to rise as gunmen are still roaming the area.

The excessive violence was triggered by the killing of an Arab herdsman by a member of the Masalit tribe near El Geneina on Friday. Though the perpetrator was arrested, the relatives of the victim sought revenge by themselves.

Large groups of armed men attacked El Geneina and the two Kerending camps near the town "from all directions" in the early hours of Saturday. According to the Darfur Bar Association (DBA), they were supported by groups of gunmen from North and Central Darfur and the border area with Chad.

In a statement, the gathering appealed to all national and international organisations, civil society organisations, Resistance Committees, women's organisations, youth and student associations, and businessmen to provide humanitarian and health assistance in shelter centres and displacement sites. The gathering also indicated that there are elderly people, children, pregnant women, and infants among those suffering from the violence.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimated that the events of El Geneina caused the displacement of 46,150 individuals and 9,230 families, who are currently seeking shelter in 32 displacement sites. These sites include schools and other public buildings across the state capital.

However, the Supreme Committee for the Massacres of West Darfur State explained that armed men have stormed seven of these displacement centres. In a press conference yesterday in Khartoum, Abdo Ishag, an official from the supreme committee, confirmed that these armed groups are still desecrating the city of El Geneina.

The committee called for the formation of an international investigation committee to figure out exactly what happened at the Kerending camps, and for a file to be sent to the International Criminal Court (ICC). They also demanded the prosecution of the perpetrators. Ishag stated that the committee holds both the central government and the commander of the 15th Army Division responsible for the escalation of the violence and demands the commander's dismissal.

West Darfur Governor Mohamed El Doma said on Sunday that the government forces present in the area did not move until ten o'clock on Saturday. The DBA has called for an investigation into the delayed response of the army commander in El Geneina.

Activists in West Darfur also condemned "the complete silence of government forces" and hold them responsible for the many dead and injured. They also appealed to "all who have a conscience to extend a helping hand" and affirmed their support for the governor's efforts to quell the violence.

Assassination attempt

Yesterday evening, DBA gave more information on the gunmen who attempted to storm the residence of Mohamed El Doma, the wali of West Darfur state, at 8 pm on Tuesday. In a statement, the DBA explained that this was an assassination attempt.

As Radio Dabanga reported yesterday, the government of West Darfur has condemned the attack and stated that the attack was "part of a plot to undermine the efforts being exerted to maintain security, stability, and peace in the state".

The statement further said that the wali is in good health and is exercising his duties to the fullest. The statement explained that the wali's guards managed to confront the armed men, after which they fled.

The comprehensive curfew in the state has now been loosened by the state government following the restoration of calm in the capital, to some degree. From Wednesday onwards, the curfew now lasts from 7 pm to 6am.

This decision issued by Mohamed El Doma excludes workers from humanitarian organisations, medical and health organisations, or water and electricity industries.

Darfur violence

South Darfur also witnessed deadly tribal fighting this week, which have cost the lives of at least 70 people from both sides of the conflict. Earlier, Fallata leaders reported that the death toll of the attack launched by Rizeigat gunmen on El Tawil village in South Darfur on Monday has risen to at least 56 people. More than 37 were wounded.

Darfur has witnessed a surge of crime and violence recently and the governor of Central Darfur has warned for an increase in this violence now that the UNAMID mission has officially started its withdrawal from the region. Protests against the insecurity and violence, and against the UNAMID exit, have taken place all over Darfur.

