South Africa: 'We Need Staff and Psychological Help' - Photos From Inside a Gauteng Hospital Ward

22 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By James Oatway

Photojournalist James Oatway visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria to document the second-wave realities faced by doctors and nurses in an intensive care unit.

Driven by a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant, the second wave of South Africa's coronavirus pandemic has brought considerably more infections than the first. This means health workers have to deal with more hospital admissions and deaths (although the variant is not more deadly, the number of infections is higher) - and pressure. DM/MC

Covid-19 treatment at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, South Africa, 15 January 2021. Patients who have just arrived at the hospital are on oxygen in the Accident and Emergency ward. The ward is hot and poorly ventilated. Patients' faces have been blurred using post-production editing to protect their identities. (Photo: James Oatway) Staff nurse Lenah Lefifi at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. (Photo: James Oatway) A nurse hands out meals to her patients in one of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway) Mpho Kunene is the operational manager of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway) Eunice Moleshoane has been a cleaner at the hospital for five years. She contracted Covid-19 at work...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.