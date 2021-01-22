South Africa: 'We Need Staff and Psychological Help' - Photos From Inside a Gauteng Hospital Ward

analysis

Photojournalist James Oatway visited Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital north of Pretoria to document the second-wave realities faced by doctors and nurses in an intensive care unit.

Driven by a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant, the second wave of South Africa's coronavirus pandemic has brought considerably more infections than the first. This means health workers have to deal with more hospital admissions and deaths (although the variant is not more deadly, the number of infections is higher) - and pressure. DM/MC

Covid-19 treatment at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, north of Tshwane, South Africa, 15 January 2021. Patients who have just arrived at the hospital are on oxygen in the Accident and Emergency ward. The ward is hot and poorly ventilated. Patients' faces have been blurred using post-production editing to protect their identities. (Photo: James Oatway) Staff nurse Lenah Lefifi at George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa. (Photo: James Oatway) A nurse hands out meals to her patients in one of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway) Mpho Kunene is the operational manager of the dedicated Covid-19 wards. (Photo: James Oatway) Eunice Moleshoane has been a cleaner at the hospital for five years. She contracted Covid-19 at work...