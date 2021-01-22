South Africa: Linden Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to a Covid-19 Related Incident

22 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Linden police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from SAPS Linden Hall, 30 Boundary Road, Robindale

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by the Linden police station.

The telephone lines at Linden police station Community Service Centre can be accessed by phoning 071675 6044 for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the Community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

Station Commander can be contacted on: 0824114638

Vispol Commander on: 0823716809

Head Detectives on: 082 411 5587

Duty Officer: 079 5099638

