South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Sends Condolences to the Family of the Late Minister Jackson Mthembu

21 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro sends heartfelt condolences to the family of the Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu following his passing today due to Covid-19 related complications.

Premier Mokgoro has described Jackson Mthembu as one of the dedicated and hardworking Ministers he has come to know.

"We have received the news of the passing of Minister Mthembu with great shock. As we try to digest this painful reality, we will remember him as a dedicated member of the ruling party whose work ethic has never been doubted in all the positions he occupied. He died with his boots on, in the fore-front of the fight against the invisible enemy. It is not a surprise that he was deployed in the Presidency.

We are very much saddened by his passing. We will dearly miss the enormous contribution he has made in different aspects of the lives of South African. On behalf of the North West Provincial Government and its citizens, may the Mthembu family receive our deepest condolences and be comforted during this difficult time" remarked Premier Mokgoro.

Premier Mokgoro has once more pleaded with the citizens of the Province to continue to adhere to all lockdown regulations to curb the spread of the virus and safe lives.

