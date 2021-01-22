South Africa: Man Sentenced to 15 Years' Imprisonment for the Murder of His Wife

22 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The SAPS in Upington welcomed the 15 years sentence that was handed down by the Northern Cape High Court to Arrie Koper on Thursday, 21 January 2021 for murder of his wife. Arrie (37) was arrested for murder of his wife after the lifeless body of Aneline Koper was found on the morning of Sunday 04 August 2019.

The body of a 32-year-old mother of seven had sustained severe head injuries and was found lying at her residence in Louisvaledorp outside Upington. The deceased was assaulted with a sharp object by her husband Arrie Koper (37) who had fled the scene. The police launched a manhunt and Arrie was apprehended later that day. He was detained and remained in custody for the period of the trial.

The children of the deceased aged between 15 years and seven months old at that time, were placed under care by the Department of Social Development.

The Acting Station Commander of Upington Colonel Martin Christians commended Constable Vanessa Van Der Westhuizen for the excellent investigation and continued to say that gender based violence and femicide will not be tolerated.

