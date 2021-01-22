Morocco: Production of Morocco's Coastal Fisheries Down 7 Percent in 2020

21 January 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — Morocco's production of coastal and artisanal fisheries amounted to 1,3 tonnes in 2020, worth 6.7 billion dirhams, that is a 7% decrease in volume and 8% in value compared to the previous year, according to statistics of the National Fisheries Office (ONP).

Compared to 2019n shell fish landings decreased by 11% (3,927 tonnes), while production of pelagic fish declined by 9% (1.14 million tonnes), according to the same source.

Production of shellfish, seaweed, cephalopods and white fish increased by 37%, 29%, 11% and 9%, respectively.

In 2020, the ports of the Atlantic received 1.27 million tonnes of coastal and artisanal fishery catches (-7%), while those of the Mediterranean received 19,621 tonnes of fishery products, i.e. a 17% drop compared to 2019.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.