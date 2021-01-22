South Africa: Meticulous Rassie Erasmus Is the Right Man to Lead Rugby On Covid's Frontline

analysis

The national director of rugby has personal experience of the effects of Covid-19 on the body, but also insight into how the pandemic is crippling rugby as his department tries to save the future of the sport.

Rassie Erasmus is organised. When it comes to his work, nothing is left to chance as every possible angle is evaluated and every detail considered to achieve a positive outcome.

But the pandemic has challenged all that. While Erasmus's attention to detail remains, how the coronavirus has wrought havoc on rugby, both amateur and professional, has left his department in crisis mode.

Every outcome now has to have a contingency scenario. And the contingency plan has to have another contingency. Livelihoods depend on professional industry rugby surviving while Erasmus also has to consider the survival of schoolboy and club rugby. They are pathways for the next generation of players.

There was no action plan for a global pandemic, but SA Rugby (SARU) is fortunate to have Erasmus leading the rugby department at this moment in time. It's a thankless task that few could manage, and despite committed efforts, there is going to be more collateral damage, as there...