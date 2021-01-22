South Africa: Meticulous Rassie Erasmus Is the Right Man to Lead Rugby On Covid's Frontline

20 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The national director of rugby has personal experience of the effects of Covid-19 on the body, but also insight into how the pandemic is crippling rugby as his department tries to save the future of the sport.

Rassie Erasmus is organised. When it comes to his work, nothing is left to chance as every possible angle is evaluated and every detail considered to achieve a positive outcome.

But the pandemic has challenged all that. While Erasmus's attention to detail remains, how the coronavirus has wrought havoc on rugby, both amateur and professional, has left his department in crisis mode.

Every outcome now has to have a contingency scenario. And the contingency plan has to have another contingency. Livelihoods depend on professional industry rugby surviving while Erasmus also has to consider the survival of schoolboy and club rugby. They are pathways for the next generation of players.

There was no action plan for a global pandemic, but SA Rugby (SARU) is fortunate to have Erasmus leading the rugby department at this moment in time. It's a thankless task that few could manage, and despite committed efforts, there is going to be more collateral damage, as there...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Ethiopia's Textile Sector Hangs By Thread Amid Conflict

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.