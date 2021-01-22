Botswana: Agric Viable Undertaking - Farmer

21 January 2021
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Esther Mmolai

Matsaudi — Mr Tlamelo Molefe and wife Kgadimo of Maun desire to prove that commercial agriculture is viable in Ngamiland.

The couple owns a 10-hectare farm in the outskirt of Matsaudi where they practice integrated farming.

They own a tractor and plough every year, despite challenges posed by elephants.

Currently, the family has ploughed six hectares

It has also ventured into Tswana chicken and guinea fowl rearing as well as small stock production.

The couple now intends to start horticulture and irrigation farming, though still working on logistics to have water rights to source water from the river.

Mr Molefe, a former teacher, explained that agriculture was a lucrative business.

"I started ploughing one hectare for subsistence in 2010 and the hectares increased with time because farming seemed viable. I managed to feed my family and sell the surplus, even though the market was small," he added.

Although, he decried low prices at the Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB), he said that did not discourage him, since he found a niche in supplying some primary schools.

Mr Molefe wished young people could embrace agriculture in order to be gainfully employed and contribute to national food self-sufficiency.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic had taught many a lesson that they should trace their roots and venture into agricultural activities and ensure food security.

He stated that it was a disgrace that most young people were reluctant to invest into agricultural activities and yet they were struggling to secure jobs.

Mr Molefe said young people should benchmark from their elders and other serious farmers, adding that the time had come for them to take over.

He also appreciated government's commitment to developing the agricultural sector as well as motivating young people to embrace it.

He said President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi's pronouncement to fast track land allocation for commercial agriculture and his small stock initiative were a welcome development.

Ms Molefe concurred that young people shun agriculture because they view it as a dirty and labour intensive undertaking, despite the good returns.

She said agriculture was the way to go nowadays, as securing a job was not easy.

She encouraged youth to take advantage of the available programmes such as LIMID, ISPAAD and Youth Development Fund to start agricultural projects.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.