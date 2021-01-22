Botswana: Gatherings to Blame for Spike in Covid-19 Cases

Maun — Okavango Sub-district is reported to be experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases attributed to wedding and funeral gatherings.

District Health Management Team coordinator, Dr Bokwena Moali said in an interview that compliance rate had reduced with people violating the stipulated numbers for such gatherings.

"We are experiencing a drastic change in terms of transmission in our area as the virus is transmitted very fast and the major problem is gatherings. The last spike we experienced in December was due to gathering at weddings and the recent one was due to funeral gatherings," she said.

Dr Moali said positive cases were being recorded every day, most of them symptomatic and falling sick.

As at January 19, she said, 54 cases and three deaths had been registered in the area.

Dr Moali said ut of the 54 cases, 28 were recorded in Gumare, 18 in Shakawe, three in Beetsha, two in Mohembo West while Nokaneng, Etsha 6 and 13 registered one each.

One of the patients came to the health facility in a critical condition and was airlifted to Sir Ketumile Masire Hospital in Gaborone.

Dr Moali said six more cases which were detected using the rapid test were currently awaiting confirmatory results.

In addition, she said 15 cases were active out of which one was in an isolation facility while the rest were home quarantined.

She said six patients who were admitted at Matsiloje isolation centre recently had fully recovered and discarged.

Dr Moali said some cases were imported while others could be as a result of local transmission.

She revealed that generally, compliance to COVID protocols was low citing the recent arrest of 11 people for violating curfew regulations.

In addition, she said the Department of Environmental Health had reported that out of the 416 inspections of institutions and work places conducted in the month of December, only 287 were compliant.

Dr Moali appealed to the community to join hands with health officials to curb the spread of coronavirus.

She said the community should always adhere to health protocols such as washing of hands frequently, wearing of masks properly and maintaining social distancing.

She also urged them to stop unnecessary movements.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>