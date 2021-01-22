Tanzania: NMB Backs Sisal Reviving Plan

21 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

NMB Bank has vowed to continue supporting the revival of sisal crop and so far it has issued 6.0bn/- loans for the purpose.

The bank as one of the leading lending facilities in the country said it was supportive of the National Vision whereby in the next four years the target was to produce 120,000 tonnes of sisal per year and reclaim its 1960s lost glory as one of the leading global producer.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the government wanted to make sisal one of the leading foreign earning crops by 2025 while at the same time improve farmers' livelihoods.

"The cultivation of sisal and oil palm is relieving us of significant foreign exchange burden, for example, by encouraging the cultivation of oil palm we are saving more than $470m to import oil," the Prime Minister said.

The PM was the chief guest at a sisal cultivation stakeholders' meeting which was held in Tanga.

NMB Bank Chief Retail Banking Filbert Mponzi said they would continue reviving the cultivation of the crop because it was one of the potential crops to earn the country in forex.

"The bank has continued providing inputs and development loans to sisal farmers - small, medium to large-scales ones - to increase production and improve their livelihoods. We have already issued more than 6.0bn/- so far," Mr Mponzi told the PM.

Since the government started reviving the crop, the bank had issued more than 1.0bn/- for the purchase of various sisal farming implements, including 11 tractors and 22 trailers.

The lender also opened accounts for more than 1,500 farmers for both individual and grassroots associations.

"The existence of these accounts creates a culture of farmers using banking services to bank their money and benefit more from financial services, including credit," Mr Mponzi said.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture Hussein Bashe said currently the ministry had already set aside 175bn/- for research to produce quality and affordable seeds.

Mr Bashe said the ministry had been able to prepare a guarantee system that would enable smallholder farmers to access loans from financial institutions at an interest rate of only two per cent.

At independence in 1961, the country was the world leader in sisal production and over 200,000 tonnes of sisal were produced annual, employing over one million workers. The crop was the country's highest foreign exchange earner and was referred to as Tanzania's 'green gold'.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.