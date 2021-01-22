Tanzania, Vietnam to Strengthen Ties

22 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA and Vietnam governments have committed to continue strengthening diplomatic and economic ties now spanning over five decades.

The commitment was made in Dodoma on Thursday during a meeting between Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ambassador Stephen Mbundi and Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien.

In the meeting, they discussed ways to further strengthen diplomatic relations between their two nations, as well as attracting investors from Vietnam to invest in Tanzania.

Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Mbundi expressed his appreciations over the role played by Vietnamese investors, who are complying with the Tanzanian laws and paying the required taxes, and contribute to the country's economic development and its people.

He said he is optimistic that Tanzania and Vietnam will continue to prosper in their cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two nations.

Ambassador Mbundi also said that Tanzania will continue to learn and adopt technological advancement and skills from Vietnam, especially in the areas of agriculture and fishing.

On his side, Ambassador Tien said Vietnam is eager to honour the diplomatic relations which has for the past 55 years been stable, adding that the country will continue to support Tanzania, especially by investing in cashew nuts processing, because it is the second major buyer of the crop from Tanzania.

