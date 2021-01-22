Tanzania: TFF Commends Clinic Aimed for Serengeti Boys

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has described the football clinic they run at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya to get players to form Serengeti Boys (Under17) team as very successful.

This was said by the federation's Technical Director Oscar Mirambo who controlled the whole exercise and disclosed that a total of 18 young stars have been selected to join the Under-17 side.

"Lucky enough, from the group of youth players who came for the clinic, we have also managed to get Under-15 plus Under13 players which is of great importance to us. "For the 18 players picked to form Serengeti Boys, we are planning to take them to Dar es Salaam to have health checkups before officially letting them to join the Under-17 squad," he said.

He added: "For the Under-15 side, we have succeeded to get 23 players and these will continue to be here in Mbeya and we have prepared a special programme for them to be undertaken right here. "Likewise, we have sourced 35 Under-13 players who will also be given a special training programme to be done under the supervision of qualified trainers."

In another development, Mirambo narrated that he was equally upset with unconvincing results recorded by Taifa Stars after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

"No one is happy with the outcome and I am also disappointed because that is our national team but, losing one game does not mean it's over. We still have two more matches to play of which we can perform well and qualify to the next stage. "We all know that most of our players who made the trip are inexperienced when it comes to national encounters as such, you expect them to play below par in opening duels. "Just like we saw during the friendly match against DR Congo in Dar es Salaam, the team can dominate the game but you saw we had no shots on target in the opening game against Zambia. "As such, it is work in progress even though time is not waiting for us. I hope that the technical staff have done good postmortem as one way to drill for the next encounter," Mirambo noted.

He insisted that there is no need to repeat the same performance Taifa Stars had in their first time to compete for CHAN in 2009 saying the team deserve to move forward by excelling in this year's CHAN edition.