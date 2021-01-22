Tanzanian Riders Stamp Authority in Classic Race

CYCLING coach Godfrey Jacks said he is satisfied with the performance for the Matambuu team of Tanzania in the Gatamaiyu Forest Classic race staged in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

Matambuu team had a stellar show in the race after of four of their cyclists made it into the tournament's top ten. According to event's results, Kulwa Kayugilo was the best Tanzanian performer when finished 4th overall while his team-mate Masunga Duba finished fifth overall.

Other Matambuu team rider Lameck Marco finished 8th and Noel Lazier claimed the race's 9th position. Fifth rider Gerald Gessa finished at 11th position while youthful Samir Rashid finished 4th at the Junior category and 21th at overall.

Peter Mushi and Boniphace Ngwata finished at 26th and 27th positions respectively in the event that attracted over 70 participants. Jacks said: "This is wonderful performance it shows that Tanzania has potential cycling talent that is yet to be given chance for a showcase. "To finish as best team outside the country in the first outing is very motivating as it gives us courage to work even harder knowing we can achieve bigger as an individual, a team and country at large," stressed Jacks.

Kayugilo said that it was a tough competition at unfriendly weather. "We had to be calm and stayed focused though the weather was not friendly, it was very cold and we feared we could easily catch flu," said Kayugilo.

Official from the team Salim El-Busaidy said after returning home they have already started preparation for the coming event as they gear up to go further. El-Busaidy said: "One of our targets is to promote the game and see more young riders get equal participation, this is one of the good sports for health well-being."

Gabriel Landa one of the Twende Butiama Cycling Club organisers, commended Matambuu for showing the way. He urged the team members not to get big headed after the achievement; instead they should learn more from the event.

"I want to complement Matambuu and coach Jacks, I know you came up with good results from Kenya. My advice is that do not settle for average, aim higher than that and help each other to improving cycling skills," said Landa.