Tanzania: Yanga Break Ice On Coach Mwambusi Exit

YOUNG Africans have confirmed that Assistant Coach Juma Mwambusi has requested them to take a break from his coaching responsibilities on health grounds.

Mwambusi rejoined Yanga this season and prior to the arrival of the incumbent Head Coach Cedric Kaze, he was the right hand man to then coach Zlatko Krmpotic before he was released by the club.

But, speaking in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, the club's chairman Mshindo Msolla admitted to have received an official letter from Mwambusi asking them to give him a break in order to take care of his health.

"We have received his letter which says doctors have recommended him to take a pause from activities which can lead him to be stressful like coaching duties. "The letter further narrated that his doctors have requested him not to engage in actions which compel him to talk a lot and that he should spend more time at home until his status improves," said Msolla.

He added that he personally talked with him recently and he insisted on having a break to watch the progress of his health.

"For now, we will hold talks with coach Kaze to find out from him whether he can do the job alone or else he needs an Assistant Coach bearing in mind that he is the one who recommended for Mwambusi to be his right hand man. "If he says that he needs an Assistant Coach, then he will have to suggest whom he wishes to work with and then, as a club, will implement his recommendation.

We even have former Yanga players with football coaching skills who can equally take up the post if he (Kaze) will be ready to have one of them on board," he said.

He further pointed out that Mwambusi has simply requested to take a break and not necessarily to resign from his coaching responsibilities saying it is the same with players who sometimes got injured and stayed off the pitch until they fully recovered.

Mwambusi is among the most respected domestic football coaches in the country and his fame grew when he was Head Coach at Mbeya City FC before being hired by Yanga where he worked shoulder to shoulder with Hans Van Pluijm.

The duo had a great spell at the Jangwani Street based club before moving to Azam FC and later migrating to Singida United which was apparently relegated from the top flight league last season.

Yanga continue to float at the top of the 18-team Premier League table with 44 points from 18 games and still enjoy the status of being the only side in the contest yet to succumb to defeat.