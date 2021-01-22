Tanzania: China Donates 348m/-Medical Equipment to Z'bar Hospitals

SOME Chinese medical team here yesterday donated medical equipment worth 348m/- to Zanzibar's two main hospitals- Mnazi-Mmoja in Unguja and Abdalla-Mzee in Pemba Islands.

The equipment among others ventilators, blood oxygen saturation monitors, electro cardio graphs, oxygen generators and sputum excretion machines were handed over during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Children and Women Development buildings, Stone Town.

"Equipment are worth about 348m/- and will help patients with different diseases. China and Zanzibar enjoy a long history of friendship," China Consulate General in Zanzibar, Mr Zhang Zhisheng said.

He said that for the past 57 years, 30 groups of Chinese doctors have been coming to Zanzibar to provide free medical care to the residents.

"Let us work together in all fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and common development," Mr Zhang said.

He further reminded the gathering that recent telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President John Magufuli, and a visit to Tanzania by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are some of the strong indicators of China/Tanzania good relations.

Ms Wang Yiming, captain/ leader of the 30th Chinese medical team for Zanzibar from Jiangsu Province said they are happy working in the Island, because its people are cooperative and loving.

"Our foreign aid work mainly includes daily diagnosis and treatment, as well as visiting and researching in local remote areas and giving corresponding diagnosis and treatment to the patients," she said.

Gracing the occasion, the acting Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Children and Women Development, Mr Simai Mohamed thanked the Chinese team and their government for the timely, valuable medical support.

"China remains a true friend in all aspects of developments. Under the ongoing cooperation, I hope the future of Zanzibar is bright," Mr Simai said, while urging the medical personnel in the country to safeguard the equipment to last long.