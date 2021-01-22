Tanzania: China Donates 348m/-Medical Equipment to Z'bar Hospitals

22 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Zanzibar

SOME Chinese medical team here yesterday donated medical equipment worth 348m/- to Zanzibar's two main hospitals- Mnazi-Mmoja in Unguja and Abdalla-Mzee in Pemba Islands.

The equipment among others ventilators, blood oxygen saturation monitors, electro cardio graphs, oxygen generators and sputum excretion machines were handed over during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Children and Women Development buildings, Stone Town.

"Equipment are worth about 348m/- and will help patients with different diseases. China and Zanzibar enjoy a long history of friendship," China Consulate General in Zanzibar, Mr Zhang Zhisheng said.

He said that for the past 57 years, 30 groups of Chinese doctors have been coming to Zanzibar to provide free medical care to the residents.

"Let us work together in all fields on the basis of mutual respect, equality and common development," Mr Zhang said.

He further reminded the gathering that recent telephone conversation between President Xi Jinping and President John Magufuli, and a visit to Tanzania by Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi are some of the strong indicators of China/Tanzania good relations.

Ms Wang Yiming, captain/ leader of the 30th Chinese medical team for Zanzibar from Jiangsu Province said they are happy working in the Island, because its people are cooperative and loving.

"Our foreign aid work mainly includes daily diagnosis and treatment, as well as visiting and researching in local remote areas and giving corresponding diagnosis and treatment to the patients," she said.

Gracing the occasion, the acting Minister for Health, Social Welfare, Elders, Children and Women Development, Mr Simai Mohamed thanked the Chinese team and their government for the timely, valuable medical support.

"China remains a true friend in all aspects of developments. Under the ongoing cooperation, I hope the future of Zanzibar is bright," Mr Simai said, while urging the medical personnel in the country to safeguard the equipment to last long.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UK Slammed for Its 'Unethical' Poaching of African Health Workers
'Uganda's Museveni Clings to Power - but Trouble Lies Ahead'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
'A Great Loss' - South Africans Mourn Minister Jackson Mthembu
Border Dispute Between Ethiopia, Sudan Escalates

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.