Tanzania: Rally Behind Taifa Stars, Turning Tables At CHAN

TANZANIAN envoys in African Nations Championship (Chan) must beat Namibia and Guinea in their second and third group D matches if they want to progress to the quarter final stage and it is very possible with determination and vigilance.

The 2-0 loss to Zambia in their opening match doesn't mean we are out as the team's main sponsors Serengeti Breweries Limited (SBL) believe.

The sponsors are optimistic about the sqaud to progress despite suffering a two-nil loss in the opener at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, Cameroon on Tuesday.

Besides the sponsors' support, SBL calls upon all Tanzanians to rally behind the team so that Stars go beyond the event's group stage.

The tournament features 16 teams consisting of four groups of four - two teams advancing from each, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final. The current champions are Morocco who hosted the fifth edition of the cup in 2018.

Despite the first loss, Anitha Msangi - Head of Serengeti Premium Lager at SBL said, "We at SBL have continuous faith and confidence in the national team to fight back and qualify the group stage. We encourage players and supporters to take a leap of faith and look forward to the next game with optimism. We are delighted to see a younger and energetic generation of players taking part in this tournament - they have the bravery and winning mentality to uplift our nation in this competition's next games."

Anitha added, "We are steadfast with the Head Coach Etienne Ndayiragije & the team's preparations for this tournament. We bared witness to this a few days ago after our encounter in an international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo and drew 1-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium."

The head of the brand goes on to urge Tanzanians to continue supporting the national team, adding that Serengeti Premium lager as the main sponsor and number one fan of Taifa Stars will always be behind the team.

Taifa Stars are yet to play two matches. Their second match will be against Namibia tommorow and the third one against Guinea will be staged on January 27 at the same venue.

SBL came a long way to support the sports sector in Tanzania, football being second-to-none. One of Serengeti Lager's historical support to Taifa Stars is in a first three-year deal worth Tsh 2.1 billion in 2017 and renewed in another three-year deal worth 3bn/- in 2020 signed with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The deals were essential in the sports industry and the nation's socioeconomic development. Furthermore, it invigorated local football, a game held so dear by many in the country. Consequently, in 2020 Taifa Stars qualified for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) held in Egypt in 2020 - for the second time since 1982.

Wallace Karia, TFF President, once disclosed how SBL sponsorship supported their strategic plans. He pointed out, "with the sponsorship, our team and management have had less strain. As a result, the players and the technical bench can concentrate on their assignments, enabling us to achieve exemplary performance in most of our fixtures."

Other significant SBL commitments were made in 2018 when TFF received a sponsorship package worth 450m/- from Serengeti Premium Lager to sponsor the Serengeti Women's Premier League.

The deal gave rise to a modest and competitive women teams in the country such as the former Champions Mlandizi Queens and JKT Queens. Other prominent participants are Alliance Queens, Simba Queens, Yanga Princesses and many more others.