Tanzania: Former Kigoma RC Brig. General Emmanuel Maganga Has Died

Mwanza — Former Kigoma Regional Commissioner Retired Brigadier General Emmanuel Maganga has passed away at Mirambo Military Hospital, Tabora Municipality where he was receiving treatment

The Tabora regional commissioner, Dr Phillemon Sengati, told The Citizen by telephone that the retired RC had died shortly after being taken to hospital.

"According to sources close to the deceased, the deceased has been suffering from body aches for the past week where he was taking medication but his condition worsened on the eve of January 22 and he was rushed to hospital," said Dr Sengati.

He added; "After preliminary tests and first aid, the doctors transferred him to a specialist ward for further treatment but he was pronounced dead upon arrival."

The late Maganga who is a native of Chabutwa village in Sikonge District in Tabora Region first fell ill at his home on Ipuli Street, Tabora Municipality.