Malawi: Nkhoma Hospital Sounds Sos Over Life-Saving Covid-19 Equipment

22 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) run Nkhoma Hospital has sounded an SOS over lack of oxygen cylinders.

The synod's general secretary Vasco Kachipapa Gama says the number of Covid-19 patients are increasing sharply at the hospital due to lack of space at major referral Kamuzu Central Hospital.

"This development has forced the hospital to look for the oxygen cylinders. As a start, we need 10 cylinders," he says.

Meanwhile, Standard Bank is making an K8 million donation to the Stanley Onjezani Kenani cause which is raising funds for oxygen cylinders in government hospitals.

The movement made its first donation of 10 oxygen cylinders yesterday at Kamuzu central hospital.

He has so far raised close to K50 million.

