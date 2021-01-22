Malawi: Opportunity for Malawi Youths to Play Football in Belgium, Netherlands

22 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawian youth footballers have a big chance to play in youth football leagues of Belgium and Netherlands.

This follows an agreement by a reputable foundation of Zimbabwean international player Marvellous Nakamba and Malawi's long time youth football administrator Dan Chemisi Makiyi.

Nakamba, who plays for Aston Villa in the English Premier League , has a foundation which is capable of identifying football players under the age of 20 and facilitate their stay in Belgian and Dutch clubs to play in youth leagues.

Speaking on Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Friday morning, Makiyi said he will put much effort in the programme which he believes can help build a strong Malawi National Football Team for the future.

"I was approached by Marvellous Nakamba's foundation to be identifying talented players under the age of 20 who will have a chance to play in Belgium and Netherlands.

"It will put much effort in this programme so that our players playing in the Under 20 and Under 17 leagues can benefit from this initiative. When Zimbabwe came to play a strength testing match against Malawi last year, Nakamba and I discussed a lot and made agreements regarding this programme.

"I will be travelling to Zimbabwe to finalise logistics," explained Makiyi.

However, there is a drawback that the country's youth leagues which are administered by the National Youth Football Association (NYFA) are still inactive together with the regional leagues because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strong football follower, Draxon Maloya, told Nyasa Times that the development was quite welcome but there was need for the regional and youth leagues to be active.

"This is a welcome development. It's unfortunate that Covid-19 has hit us hard to the extent that we still don't know as to when our regional and youth leagues will commence if at all they will this season.

"This initiative could be very effective if these leagues were active. I should also quickly point out that the people concerned should be very honest with their choices of such players by considering merit in performance as well as correct age," remarked Maloya.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

