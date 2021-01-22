Malawi: 4 Malawi Urban Musicians Collabo in 'Osaphweketsa' Covid-19 Song

22 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Four Malawian urban musicians have teamed up to release Osaphweketsa single which depict real life scenarios applied to address the myths and misconceptions of Covid-19.

The four musicians are Hyphen, Rita, Barry Uno and Saint.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Barry Uno said they came up with the idea of releasing Osaphweketsa to make sure everyone is safe with this pandemic which is claiming lives of Malawians everyday.

"As musicians we have a role to play to the society, to the community and we thought since some people dont know about Covid and the preventive measures and all, through our music we can be able to convey the message better since music is universal and travels fast, "said Barry Uno.

He said their team has also two producers, namely Propee and Tricky Beatz and videographer Ben Bei.

Barry Uno said the song and video are all out on all media platforms.

The song talks about people ignoring wearing of masks, sanitizing and observing social distance.

"The project aims to reinforce the preventive measures and we urge people to listen the message inside," he said.

